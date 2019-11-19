International Development News
Development News Edition

UN envoy slams foreign interference, air strikes in Libya

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 03:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 03:11 IST
UN envoy slams foreign interference, air strikes in Libya
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN's Libya envoy pleaded with foreign actors to honor an arms embargo on the conflict-torn country as he said an attack on a Tripoli factory Monday may amount to a war crime. Ghassan Salame accused unnamed countries of worsening the violence in Libya in a strongly worded address via video link to the United Nations Security Council in New York.

He said "external parties" were operating drone strikes that are increasing civilian casualties, adding that the growing use of experienced mercenaries was intensifying the conflict. "The dangers and direct consequences of foreign interference are increasingly evident," said Salame, warning of a "race against time" to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Salame called for external actors to adhere to a UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011. He did not mention any names but a confidential report seen by AFP earlier this month found that Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have regularly violated the embargo.

The year-long study found that the three countries "routinely and sometimes blatantly supplied weapons with little effort to disguise the source." According to diplomats, Jordan was accused of having trained troops of Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman in eastern Libya who launched an offensive in April in a bid to seize Tripoli from fighters loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The United Arab Emirates -- another Haftar backer -- is suspected of using attack aircraft on behalf of his Libyan National Army (LNA) forces. The UAE is suspected of involvement in a July 2 bombing of a detention center for migrants in a Tripoli suburb which left around 50 people dead.

Salame said in his briefing that LNA forces were increasingly using unguided bombs in airstrikes on populated areas of Tripoli. "It is our judgement that the drone infrastructure and operations are facilitated by external parties to the conflict," he added, without naming names.

Salame said an attack on a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli Monday had killed 10 people and "may constitute a war crime." Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. The battle for Tripoli, which has come to a standstill on the ground after initial advances by Haftar's forces, has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced about 120,000 others, according to the UN.

Haftar is backed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, while Turkey and Qatar back his rival, the United Nations-recognized GNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain thrash Romania amid doubts about coach Moreno's future

Spain rounded off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Romania on Tuesday amid doubts over Robert Morenos future as national team coach with media reports swirling that Luis Enrique could return to the role.Fabian R...

'No one needs to be a billionaire', Britain's Labour Party says

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Tuesday take aim at obscene billionaires, pledging a radical redistribution of wealth to cut the power of the super rich who it says bankroll Prime Minister Boris Johnson in return for tax breaks.The...

UPDATE 5-North Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about and demanded an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins as they looked forward to next years tournament.Twenty-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019