Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar -sources
Three Taliban commanders who are part of a prisoner swap for two Western hostages held by the militant group have landed in Qatar, three Taliban sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
The sources, including one in Qatar, home to the political leadership of the Taliban, said their hostages, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, both university professors, would be released later on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
