South Africa's Gordhan says govt committed to saving SAA but not with money

South Africa's public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that the government was committed to saving South African Airways, but there was no more money available from state coffers, according to a statement from his department.

"The pattern of bailouts has become a moral hazard," the statement said, adding that Gordhan had urged striking unions to work with the airline's management to find a speedy resolution to ongoing industrial action, with the ultimate aim being to save both the airline and jobs.

