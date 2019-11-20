International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South African Airways running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:41 IST
UPDATE 2-South African Airways running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike
Representative image Image Credit:

South African Airways (SAA) is running out of cash and could be liquidated if the government doesn't give it additional guarantees soon, a board member said on Wednesday, as trade unions threatened to escalate a crippling strike.

State-owned SAA has racked up losses of more than 28 billion rands ($1.9 billion) over the past 13 years and wants to cut jobs as part of a turnaround plan. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) called a strike at SAA last week after wage talks turned acrimonious and the airline said it planned to cut almost 20% of its staff.

On Wednesday the unions threatened to follow through with a plan to shut down South Africa's entire aviation sector via a secondary strike. SAA board member Martin Kingston told Reuters the strike was costing the airline around 50 million rands a day and that banks weren't willing to lend the company more money without the government approving more state guarantees.

"We may not have enough cash to pay salaries at the end of the month, we are still investigating how we can do that," he said. "This is a real-time discussion we are having with National Treasury and the Department of Public Enterprises. We need help imminently." The financial crisis at SAA is a key test of President Cyril Ramaphosa's pledge to fix bloated state firms. He needs to balance the need for cost-cutting and job cuts with deep-seated anger at the country's 29% unemployment rate and the weak state of the economy.

A broad cross-section of society also vocally opposes any moves that could weaken the role of state firms. SAA's last permanent Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana resigned in June after less than two years in the job, saying his turnaround strategy was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

The striking unions held talks with the government and SAA on Tuesday, which ended without any agreement. NUMSA spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said there would be "no surrender". The union had issued aviation catering firm Air Chefs with a letter of intent for a secondary strike and had secured a strike certificate for a separate issue at British Airways franchise partner Comair, she said.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in a statement on Tuesday he was committed to saving SAA but the government was not able to offer more financial help. Over the last three years, the government has given more than 20 billion rands of bailouts to SAA to keep it afloat.

Ramaphosa needs to halt a steep run-up in government debt if he is to preserve the country's last investment-grade credit rating from Moody's, which has a negative outlook. ($1 = 14.8143 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi to act against cos not disclosing whistleblower complaints: Tyagi

Sending out a stern message, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said that action will be taken against companies that do not disclose about whistleblower complaints in the garb of finding them as not material. If companies are fooling by di...

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoopgate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Government sources said that WhatsApp has written expressi...

UPDATE 1-Aston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

James Bonds carmaker of choice Aston Martin took a first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole. Whilst around 10 of the buyers of its ...

UPDATE 1-EU worried about France and Italy's budgets, but doesn't ask for changes

Draft budgets for 2020 prepared by the French and Italian governments risk violating EU rules on debt and deficit reduction, the European Commission said on Wednesday, but the Commission did not request any immediate changes. The EU executi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019