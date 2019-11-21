International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters stay holed up on Hong Kong campus, surrounded by riot police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 09:54 IST
Protesters stay holed up on Hong Kong campus, surrounded by riot police
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Photo/ANI

Fewer than 100 protesters remained holed up in a Hong Kong university on Thursday as riot police encircled the campus, with some activists still desperately searching for ways to escape while others hid.

Some protesters told Reuters they where holding out not for a showdown with police, but because they were innocent and looking for an escape route. "I won't consider surrendering. Surrendering is for people who are guilty. None of us inside are guilty," Michelle, a 20-year-old student, said on the campus of Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula.

Rubbish has piled up around the campus, with mountains of trash and debris from homemade petrol bombs littered across the grounds. Many protesters have abandoned their belongings, including gas masks and umbrellas. Much of the campus is damaged, with rooms vandalised and windows shattered. Electricity and water are still functioning.

The Asian financial hub has had a brief respite from months of violent demonstrations, with relative calm across the city for the past two days and nights ahead of District Council elections set for Sunday. The government said on Wednesday night it was closely monitoring the situation to see whether the elections could be held safely.

The university, in the centre of the bustling Kowloon peninsula, is the last campus still occupied by activists during a week that saw the most intense violence since the anti-government demonstrations escalated more than five months ago. Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing has said it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula granting Hong Kong autonomy. The unrest marks the most serious popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Some protesters have surrendered while others were held during escape attempts that included clambering down from a bridge to waiting motorbikes and fleeing through the sewers. Graffiti sprayed on campus buildings read: "I have nothing to lose. I have no stake in the society," summing up the mood felt by many of the protesters on Thursday morning.

Some looked for breakfast in one of the university canteens, which remained stocked with food, including noodles and tomatoes. One protester, dressed in black clothes with gloves, elbow and knee pads, had about a dozen colourful lighters strapped to his chest. He told Reuters the remaining protesters were discussing what to do next.

In the past two weeks, protesters have torched buildings and public infrastructure, including a footbridge and toll booths at the city's Cross Harbour Tunnel linking Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula. The protesters say that they are angry at the way the MTR, Hong Kong's public rail network, has helped riot police, and that shutting down key infrastructure forces the government to listen to their demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into police violence, among other things.

The Cross Harbour Tunnel remained shut on Thursday because of extensive damage, authorities said. Some train services remained shut, the city's metro operator MTR Corp said, while the rural Yuen Long station in New Territories would shut by 2 p.m., to preempt demonstrations marking four months since suspected triad gang members attacked protesters and commuters there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Pink Revolution in City of Joy: India clear favourites in maiden Day/Night Test

Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohlis seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden DayNight Test starting here on Friday. It took India a ...

Four Cong MLAs in Kerala censured by Speaker

Four Cong MLAs in Kerala censured by Speaker Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 PTI Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured 4 opposition Congress MLAs for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans during a protest. The i...

US: Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard spar at Democratic presidential debate

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris and Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard engaged in a war of words during the Democratic primary presidential debate. Harris accused Gabbard of criticising former US president Barack Obama during his admi...

John Legend, Stephen Curry to produce 'Signing Day'

Oscar winner John Legend has joined hands with American professional basketball player Stephen Curry to produce the sports drama movie, Signing Day. Currys Unanimous Media production house and Legends Get Lifted Film Co will back the projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019