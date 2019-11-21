International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests - security sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests - security sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and 38 wounded early on Thursday when Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.

The cause of death in both cases was tear gas canisters aimed directly at the head, the sources said. One protester was killed near Sinak bridge and the other near the adjacent Ahrar bridge, police said.

Hospital sources said some of the wounded protesters had injuries sustained from live ammunition and others were wounded by rubber bullets and tears gas canisters. More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education. The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of the Islamic State in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin confident in Serbia relations despite video of spy cash exchange

The Kremlin said it was confident nothing could harm relations between Russia and Serbia, despite Serbian President Alexander Vucic opening an investigation into a video purportedly showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money ...

BSNL 'number portability' positive so far in FY20; more users joining network than leaving: Prasad

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL has said that the number of customers moving into its network is higher than those leaving it, making its mobile number portability MNP positive during 2019-20 so far, Parliament was informed on Thu...

FEATURE-'Good neighbors'? U.S. hospitals invest in land, housing to treat crisis

When Whitney Brown decided to move back to her hometown in Virginia after graduating from university two years ago, she ran into an obstacle There was nowhere for her to live.She could not move back into her old home in Richmond, the states...

Unions say continuing wage talks with South African Airways

Two trade unions at state-owned South African Airways said they would continue talks with the airline on Thursday to try to break the deadlock on a strike over wages and job cuts that has lasted a week.The National Union of Metalworkers of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019