Unions say continuing wage talks with South African Airways

Two trade unions at state-owned South African Airways said they would continue talks with the airline on Thursday to try to break the deadlock on a strike over wages and job cuts that have lasted a week.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA), which have been leading the strike, said in a statement that they hoped to find an acceptable compromise in the talks with SAA.

