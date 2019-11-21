International Development News
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg awarded international children's peace prize

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:12 IST
Greta Thunberg awarded international children's peace prize

The Hague, Nov 20 (AFP) Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was awarded an international children's peace prize on Wednesday, for her work in the struggle against climate change which has resonated with schoolchildren across the world. Cameroonian peace activist Divina Maloum, aged 15, also received the International Children's Peace Prize, awarded by the Dutch KidsRight organisation, which has been handing out the prize since 2005.

Thunberg could not accept her award in person at the ceremony in The Hague because she is crossing the Atlantic by boat on her way to an international climate conference in Madrid. However she sent a message saying she was "incredibly grateful and honoured for this prize".

The 16-year-old climate campaigner left the United States in mid-November, hitching a ride to Europe aboard a catamaran to attend a UN climate summit in Madrid in early December. Thunberg rose to international prominence last year when she founded the "school strikes for the climate" movement. Tens of thousands of children around the world have now got involved.

"The climate crisis is the peace issue of our time," said German climate activist Luisa-Marie Neubauer who picked up Thunberg's prize on her behalf. "We took on the streets for action and the truth is, today after one year of striking, the life of every child on this planet is threatened," she added, criticising the inaction of world leaders on the issue.

Divina Maloum was awarded her prize for her "peaceful struggle" against the Boko Haram jihadist group. "In Cameroon and Africa, when talking about peace-building, children are forgotten by the decision makers," she said in her acceptance speech.

"I invite my fellow children around the world to rise their voice." The prizes were handed out by Indian children's rights activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The children's peace prize is linked to a 100,000 euro grant which is invested in projects linked to the winners' causes.

Previous winners of the award include Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who campaigned for girls' right to education. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

In-form Ahlawat fires 64 to lead at IndianOil Servo Masters Golf

Gurugrams Veer Ahlawat fired a sizzling eight-under-64 in the second round to take the halfway lead at the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf here on Thursday. Ahlawat, who produced a career-best tied eighth finish at the Panasonic Open India on ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

Eds Disclaimer The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire .PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by J...

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 5 paise up at 71.76 against USD

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 5 paise up at 71.76 against the US currency on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. Forex traders said the rupee rebounded af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019