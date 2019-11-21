International Development News
Development News Edition

Egypt detains man going to Saudi Arabia with banned pills

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:15 IST
Egypt detains man going to Saudi Arabia with banned pills

Cairo, Nov 21 (AP) Authorities say a man from a Gulf Arab country who was travelling from Egypt to Saudi Arabia has been detained at the Cairo airport, allegedly attempting to take banned pills into the kingdom. A statement from the airport authorities on Thursday says security officials found dozens of illegal pills in his luggage. Egypt prohibits the import and export of narcotic drugs.

The passenger, who was not identified, provided a prescription and proof of medical need. He is being examined by a doctor to verify his condition. Last week, a French passenger was arrested at the Cairo airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle over a thousand pills of outlawed painkillers. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

IED found on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in J-K's Kulgam, defused

An improvised explosive device IED was on Thursday recovered and later defused by security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Kulgam district, police said. A road-opening party of the Army detected a suspicious object on the h...

Soccer-Real wary of Odegaard threat for Sociedad

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Saturday hoping their decision to loan Martin Odegaard to their fellow high-flyers will not come back to haunt them. Odegaard joined Real at 16 in 2015, making just one appearance for the firs...

No Headline

Manish Bharti Appointed as UiPath India President BENGALURU, Nov. 21, 2019 PRNewswire -- The leading robotic process automation RPA software company, UiPath, today announced that Manish Bharti has been elevated to the role of President for...

Wadala railway police custodial torture: No proof to press murder charge against cops, CBI to HC

The CBI on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that there was no evidence to make out an offence of murder against eight railway police officials, accused of torturing a 25-year-old man in custody in 2014. The agency told a division bench o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019