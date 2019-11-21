International Development News
Uber may contribute more transport pollution than solution: study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:30 IST
Uber may contribute more transport pollution than solution: study
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ride-hailing pioneer Uber, rather than being part of the solution to urban transport may be adding to related problems, especially pollution from diesel cars, a study showed Thursday. Transport & Environment, which groups NGOs in Europe to promote sustainable transport solutions, said Uber revolutionized the once heavily regulated taxi sector, attracting thousands of new Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) drivers.

But this "stellar increase in Uber drivers has not been offset by a similar reduction in taxi licenses... and Uber's appearance did not accelerate the reduction of car trips in London and Paris." Instead, "the convenience of door-to-door, app-based trip booking makes travelling by (hired) cars in cities more and more popular, risking a reversal of a 15-year trend of reducing car trips in cities," the Brussels-based TE said in a summary of the study's findings.

By the same token, "the uptake of ride-hailing services across EU cities also poses a risk to the fight against pollution and climate-changing emissions." Uber operations in London, Paris, and Brussels likely pump out 525,000 tons of CO2 a year, equivalent to the emissions from 250,000 cars "which runs counter to the cities' ambitions to reduce their climate footprint." These vehicles are mostly diesel, it said, noting that "only in London, where it is mandatory, is Uber making an effort to shift to cleaner, electric-powered vehicles."

Uber is currently unprofitable but valued at around USD 49 billion on the markets as investors buy into its vision of a transport provider in a new world of electric vehicles and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. "If Uber continues its current business practice of adding more combustion engine cars and fossil-powered kilometers in our cities, it is an obstacle to the transition to green and sustainable cities in Europe," TE said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

