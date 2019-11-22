REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL ISRAEL-NETANYAHU

Netanyahu charged with corruption, says he won't resign Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would not resign despite being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a corruption scandal that he denounced as an “attempted coup”.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS 'Too scared to escape': Isolated protesters hold out on trashed Hong Kong campus

Inside the increasingly empty and trashed campus of a Hong Kong university only a handful of activists held out on Thursday as they desperately searched for ways to escape or hide while squads of police encircled the grounds. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'

President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote “politically driven falsehoods” that cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-REPORT

Justice Department watchdog to release report on Russia probe December 9 The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release on Dec. 9 a long-awaited report on the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

BUSINESS EXXON-MOBIL-M-A-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Exxon aims to sell $25 billion of assets to focus on mega-projects - sources Exxon Mobil plans to sell up to $25 billion of oil and gas fields in Europe, Asia and Africa in its biggest asset sales for decades, seeking to free up cash to focus on a handful of mega-projects, according to three banking sources.

WEWORK-LAYOFFS WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of weeks. ENTERTAINMENT

AUCTION-MARVEL Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday. CLIMATE-CHANGE-COLDPLAY

Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable' British band Coldplay will not tour to promote their new album, but are working on how to make their gigs environmentally sustainable, lead singer Chris Martin said.

SPORTS BOXING-LAWSUIT-MAYWEATHER-PACQUIAO

Unhappy fans cannot sue over Mayweather-Pacquiao fight: U.S. court A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said boxing fans who felt cheated after learning that Manny Pacquiao had been injured before fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. cannot pursue class-action litigation because the 2015 welterweight bout dubbed the “Fight of the Century” proved a letdown.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS Doping: Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended: AIU

The president of Russia’s athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federation’s woes ahead of next year’s Olympics. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR (PIX)

Italy's 5-Star rejects leader's call to snub upcoming elections Member of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement reject a call from party chief Luigi Di Maio to pull out of upcoming regional elections, in a surprise move that underlines Di Maio's difficulties as leader.

21 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT FRANCE-MACRON/

France's Macron on visit to the Somme region Macron heads to his hometown of Amiens and the nearby Whirlpool factory where the president tried during his election campaign to convince workers angered about the plant’s planned relocation to Poland that it was far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her protectionist policies that posed a greater danger to their futures than him. The plant is still struggling financially.

22 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TAIWAN-USA/ (TV)

U.S. official gives speech on U.S.-Taiwan ties amid China tension The head of the United States de facto embassy in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, gives policy speech on U.S.-Taiwan ties.

22 Nov 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PIANO (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's piano man changes his tune to protest anthem Kevin Cheung is an upcycling product designer who has been fundraising for the protest movement by making thumb pianos from discarded umbrellas collected after protests. He started making thumb pianos after the 2014 pro-democracy movement and decided to make a new version that plays Glory to Hong Kong – the official protest anthem. He says the fact that it's harder to find usable umbrellas as their ribs become increasingly twisted shows how the violence has escalated.

22 Nov G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS (PIX) (TV)

Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya. Ministers will discuss topics ranging from enhancing free trade and global governance to realising sustainable development goals. Ministers will meet for dinner on Friday, with actual sessions slated for Saturday.

22 Nov BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions.

22 Nov IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items.

22 Nov GERMANY-POLITICS-CDU/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer confronts critics at CDU party congress A year after becoming party leader, Germany's Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer goes into this weekend's Christian Democrat congress desperate to convince doubtful delegates they made the right choice and that she should succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

22 Nov TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Taiwan foreign minister talks to international media Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, talks to foreign media about the island’s foreign relations and achievements in a push for more participation in international organisations.

22 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/DEALS

FACTBOX - Who governs Britain if no one wins the election outright? Britain's upcoming election is billed as a chance to decide what the country does next about Brexit, but the result of the Dec. 12 ballot may not be clear cut, leaving parties scrambling to form allegiances.

22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NICARAGUA-POLITICS/ORTEGA (PIX)

INSIGHT-Once allies, Nicaragua's business elite aim to unseat Ortega An unorthodox alliance between Nicaragua's leftist strongman Daniel Ortega and the nation's most powerful capitalists has splintered. After a decade of working with the president to grow the economy, the business elite are now looking to unseat him after a state crackdown on anti-government protesters left more than 300 people dead last year.

22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Algerians march in protest as election approaches As Algeria's December 12 presidential election approaches, demonstrators who have been holding mass protests since February will stage a march through the capital and other cities. They want the vote to be cancelled, saying it cannot be fair, but the authorities have been stepping up efforts to quell the protests, including with more arrests.

22 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TESLA-PICKUP/ (PIX) Musk picks a fight with Detroit by going after the pickup market

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to unveil his long-promised high performance electric pickup truck at an event coinciding with the Los Angeles Auto Show, where legacy automakers will be trying to attract attention to their newest models. Tesla's electric pickup aims to outshine the Detroit Three in a segment that drives most of their profits. Ford and GM have their own e-trucks in the works. 21 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

EGYPT-SPACE/SATELLITE Egypt to launch its first communication satellite into orbit

Egypt will launch its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday, a move it says will improve its communications infrastructure and internet services and attract investment. 22 Nov

CANAD NATIO RAIL-LABOR/ CN Rail strike in Canada continues as sides talk

A strike at Canada's biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co continued amid talks between the company and union that were assisted by federally appointed mediators. 22 Nov

TESLA-PICKUP/ Rivals, investors react to new Tesla pickup

Rivals and investors react to Tesla's pickup truck, which is due to be unveiled on Nov 19. 22 Nov

AUCTION-BATMAN/ (TV) Only complete pair of Batman and Robin costumes in the world head for auction

A collection of 1960s TV artifacts is going up for auction in Los Angeles. The highlight of the collection is what the auction house says is the only complete pair of Batman and Robin costumes from the TV show in the world. 22 Nov

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses the economy with government officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with government officials to discuss the economy. 22 Nov

NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports first half results

Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports results for the first half of its financial year, amid a period of intense competition in the mortgage market that has crushed margins for home lenders. 22 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ Nigeria to publish GDP figures for Q3 2019

Nigeria's statistics office releases data showing the size of the country's gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2019. Economic growth slowed in the first two quarters of this year as the country struggles to shake off the effects of a recession it escaped in 2017. 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Zimbabwe finance minister to brief media after China queries aid figures

Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube will on Friday address a media conference where he is expected to respond to an accusation by China this week that Harare had understated Beijing's financial help to the southern African nation. Ncube released budget figures last week that showed major ally China ranked poorly on the list of Zimbabwe's foreign donors. 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLD-AFRICA/ISLAMISTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT- How jihadists struck gold in Africa’s Sahel

As al Qaeda and Islamic State expand in Africa, hundreds of gold mines are bringing a billion-dollar trade within their reach. 22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV)

Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum.

22 Nov SYRIA-SECURITY/NETHERLANDS

Dutch state appeals order to take back Islamic State children The appeals court in The Hague will hear the Dutch state's appeal against a ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 22 Nov

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis celebrates a mass and meets other religious leaders On the second day of his two-day visit to Thailand, Pope Francis meets with other religious leaders and celebrates a mass with youths.

22 Nov SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO/HUNGARY-STADIUM (PIX) Soccer--Orban’s long shot: billion-euro spending yet to bring Hungary football revival

The Hungarian government has spent more than $2 billion on football since Orban took power in 2010, inaugurating a new national stadium last week - but the country could very well miss the Euro 2020 championship the arena was built for. 22 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN SACHS

Hearing in U.S. criminal case against ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng over 1MDB A status hearing is scheduled in the U.S.criminal case against Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of taking part in a multibillion-dollar scandal at the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB. The case is before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn. Coverage on merit.

22 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

