International Development News
Development News Edition

Bailed Ghosn allowed to speak to wife

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 08:55 IST
Bailed Ghosn allowed to speak to wife
Image Credit: ANI

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be permitted to speak to his wife for the first time in eight months, his family said, after a Tokyo court lifted a ban on contact between the pair. Ghosn is on bail in Tokyo as he awaits trial on four charges of financial misconduct related to his time as chairman of the Japanese car giant he is widely credited with saving from the brink of bankruptcy.

The Tokyo District Court had banned Ghosn from contacting his wife Carole despite several petitions from the tycoon's legal team, who have described the measure as "cruel" and a "punishment." But the couple will be able to talk via videoconference for an hour, a spokesperson for the family said in a statement released late Thursday in Paris. "After eight months without the slightest contact and seven requests to lift this ban, we have been informed that Mr Ghosn and his wife Carole will only be able to talk via a single videoconference call," said the statement.

The spokesperson added that the call will be limited to one hour and lawyers will be present. "They will have to limit themselves to discussion topics defined by the judge. The content of the conversation will then be transferred to the judge and prosecutors." The family reiterated their plea for these "excessive, cruel and inhumane bans" to be lifted so the couple's "fundamental rights" can be respected. It is just over one year since Japanese prosecutors boarded Ghosn's plane at a Tokyo airport, sending shockwaves through the business community.

The 65-year-old tycoon spent 130 days in detention before winning bail ahead of a trial likely to take place in spring next year. He strenuously denies all the charges against him and is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing the prosecutors and Nissan investigators have acted illegally during the probe into his alleged misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Stars blow 3-0 lead, regroup for win over Jets

Jamie Benn scored for the third consecutive game, breaking a tie with 421 remaining, as the host Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 Thursday night in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NHLs Western Conference. Benns goal ...

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.He was the editor of the newspape...

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk. Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it in...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019