International Development News
Development News Edition

Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:24 IST
Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 22 (AP) A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, going out for drinks with him, and then returning to his hotel apartment in central Auckland.

Prosecutors said the man strangled Millane to death, while defense lawyers argued that the pair had been engaged in consensual erotic choking that went too far. But the jury didn't buy the defense. After the three-week trial, they deliberated for about five hours on Friday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict.

The name of the 27-year-old man is being kept secret for now by court order, a restriction that is sometimes imposed in the New Zealand judicial system. The man will likely face a mandatory life sentence, which comes with a minimum 10-year non-parole period. After he killed her, the man stuffed Millane's body into a suitcase, drove to the Waitakere Ranges forest and buried her in a shallow grave, where police found her body a week later.

Millane had been traveling through New Zealand as part of a planned yearlong trip abroad after graduating from university. Millane's death shocked many in New Zealand, which prides itself on welcoming tourists and where many people travel abroad as well. Hundreds of people attended candlelight vigils after she died, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about New Zealanders feeling "hurt and shame" that she was killed in their country. The case has been closely followed in Britain as well.

Among the key pieces of evidence for prosecutors was testimony from pathologists about the length of time, about five to 10 minutes, and amount of force it would take to kill somebody by strangling them. Prosecutor Brian Dickey said that at some point, Millane would have lost consciousness, meaning the man would have needed to keep strangling her after she went lifeless under his grip, news organization RNZ reported.

One woman, who had previously dated the man, testified she feared for her life during a sexual encounter with him after the man sat on her face, restricting her breathing without her consent. Prosecutors said the man took explicit photos of Millane after she died, RNZ reported, and used Google to search for “Waitakere Ranges” and “hottest fire” as he tried to figure out how to dispose of her body.

Defense lawyers argued Millane's death came down to two young, drunk and inexperienced people taking rough sex too far. The man told police that Millane had asked him to choke her and then encouraged him to use more force. The defense argued the Google searches were random and it wasn't until the next morning when the man woke up that he realized Millane was dead and panicked, deciding to bury her rather than calling emergency services.

Millane's parents traveled from Britain to watch the trial. "It is natural for you to have sympathy for the Millane family and for Grace, who was here on what should have been a happy and exciting adventure," Auckland High Court Judge Simon Moore told jurors in his summing up, news organization Stuff reported.

But the judge said jurors couldn't let media reports or their emotions intrude on their “solemn task” of reaching a verdict based solely on the evidence presented in the courtroom. (AP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament against electoral bonds, say 'PM must speak up '

Congress party on Friday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament against alleged lack of transparency in electoral bonds and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis explanation over reports claiming that the BJP has been ...

Plenty of questions still to be answered: Shastri on pink ball

The historic significance of Indias maiden DayNight Test isnt lost on him but national coach Ravi Shastri on Friday also struck a note of caution by saying that plenty of questions on the pink balls behaviour are still to be answered. Seven...

UP: 13 injured in road accident

At least 13 people were injured when a speeding car lost control after being hit by a truck from behind and rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said on Friday. All the injured were...

Initially thought about casting dark-complexioned actor: 'Bala' dir on Bhumi's role

Targeted for casting Bhumi Pednekar in a role for which she needed to have a darker skin tone, Bala director Amar Kaushik says not experimenting with the look of a character will confine an actor only to a particular kind of role. Describin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019