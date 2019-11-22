International Development News
Trump invites Ghani to US during phone call

US President Donald Trump has invited his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani for an official visit to the United States.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:26 IST
US President Donald Trump and his his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has invited his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani for an official visit to the United States. Trump extended the invitation during a phone call with Ghani on Thursday. He also thanked the Afghan president for his cooperation in the release of two foreign professors, reported Tolo News.

The phone call between the two leaders comes days after Taliban released two professors as part of a prisoner swap deal between the group and the Afghan government, under which the latter released three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, from Bagram prison. The exchange of prisoners emerged as the fresh hope of revival of the peace talks after weeks of the impasse. Trump last month abruptly ended the talks with Taliban citing continued attacks by the terrorist groups

During the phone call, Trump emphasized the need for a ceasefire as a precondition for peace. Trump also said that in order for the peace process to succeed, the Afghan government's management and involvement are needed and must begin from now on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

Another $200mn investment set for Angola’s diamond sector to increase production in 2020

Angolas diamond sub-sector is set to pump out USD 200 million in 2020 to augment production from 11.3 million carats to 13.8 million carats in a period of one year.The requirement for investment in Angolas diamond sub-sector augmented from ...

Ahmedabad: Rescued girl from ashram alleges she was tortured

One of the daughters of a Bengaluru resident, Janardhan Sharma, recounted that she underwent mental torture in an ashram, allegedly belonging to Nithyananda. The 15-year-old girl was rescued when her parents got her out of the ashram a mont...

UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths

British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to tra...

Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies

Taiwans foreign minister said on Friday that China had failed to deliver aid promises worth 8.6 billion and instead exported corruption to nations that had switched allegiance to Beijing from Taipei, amid a tug-of-war for diplomatic recogni...
