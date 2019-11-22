Trump invites Ghani to US during phone call

US President Donald Trump has invited his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani for an official visit to the United States. Trump extended the invitation during a phone call with Ghani on Thursday. He also thanked the Afghan president for his cooperation in the release of two foreign professors, reported Tolo News.

The phone call between the two leaders comes days after Taliban released two professors as part of a prisoner swap deal between the group and the Afghan government, under which the latter released three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, from Bagram prison. The exchange of prisoners emerged as the fresh hope of revival of the peace talks after weeks of the impasse. Trump last month abruptly ended the talks with Taliban citing continued attacks by the terrorist groups

During the phone call, Trump emphasized the need for a ceasefire as a precondition for peace. Trump also said that in order for the peace process to succeed, the Afghan government's management and involvement are needed and must begin from now on. (ANI)

