International Development News
Development News Edition

Ninth family member dies after Israeli strike: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gazacity
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:25 IST
Ninth family member dies after Israeli strike: ministry

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories), Nov 22 (AFP) A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike that killed eight members of his family has died, the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip said on Friday. Mohammed Abu Malhous al-Sawarka, 40, succumbed after being wounded in "the massacre in which eight members of a family died when they were targeted in their homes," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

It said he was the brother of Rasmi Abu Malhous who was killed when his home was hit by an air strike on November 14. Five children and Rasmi's two wives were also killed.

Israel has pledged to investigate the incident, saying that their intelligence reports had indicated "no civilians were expected to be harmed". Israel described Rasmi as an Islamic Jihad commander, but Gaza residents have suggested it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The three-day flareup began when Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad official in Gaza on November 12. The Islamist group, which is closely allied with Gaza's rulers Hamas, subsequently fired more than 450 rockets at Israel.

During the confrontation Israeli forces attacked dozens of targets in the enclave. Palestinian officials said 35 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded. There were no Israeli fatalities. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German...

New energy label norms: Five-star refrigerators to cost Rs 6,000 more, says CEAMA

The new energy labelling norms, which will be effective from January next year, are expected to make manufacturing of five-star refrigerators costlier by up to Rs 6,000, industry body CEAMA said. The labelling guidelines will mandate the ma...

Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film Dabangg 3. Salman shared the fun clip on his Twitter handle, which seems to be from the sets of the ...

Russian athletics officials suspended over anti-doping violations

The president of Russian athletics and senior officials have been suspended for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, putting Russian track and field athletes participation at next years Tokyo Olympics in further danger. The suspensions ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019