International Development News
Development News Edition

US judge orders Iran pay USD 180 million to reporter over detention

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 05:02 IST
US judge orders Iran pay USD 180 million to reporter over detention
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A US court on Friday ordered the government of Iran to pay nearly USD 180 million in damages to an Iranian-American journalist who was jailed by Tehran on espionage charges in 2014. A US District Court judge ordered the damages be paid to Jason Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic loss for the 18-month detention, when he was physically abused, deprived of sleep and medical care and threatened with execution.

The decision is largely symbolic. Iran did not answer the lawsuit, according to Rezaian's employer The Washington Post, and the Islamic republic is not expected to pay the damages. The Iranian-American Rezaian was the Post's Tehran correspondent when he was arrested, and spent 544 days in an Iranian prison, a pawn in an international chess match that resulted with his release in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.

His Iranian-born wife Yeganah was arrested with him but released after two months. The couple were caught up in a power struggle among Iran's leadership over the country's nuclear deal and Tehran's relations with the West. The court ordered Iran to pay Rezaian USD 23.8 million for pain and suffering and economic losses, his brother Ali USD 2.7 million, and their mother Mary USD 3.1 million for similar claims.

Iran was to pay an additional USD 150 million in punitive damages to the family as a whole. "The Rezaians presented evidence showing that Iran arrested and detained Jason to increase its bargaining leverage in ongoing negotiations with the United States," Judge Richard Leon said in a 30-page opinion.

"Holding a man hostage and torturing him to gain leverage in negotiations with the United States is outrageous, deserving of punishment and surely in need of deterrence," he added. Rezaian and three other Americans were released on January 16, 2016, the day the nuclear agreement that was signed in Vienna six months earlier went into force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead, 9 missing as fishing boat sinks off Morocco

A boat capsized off the coast of Moroccos port of Tan Tan, 1,378 km 856 miles south of capital Rabat, leaving two fishermen dead while at least nine others were still missing, the fisheries department said late on Friday.The two bodies were...

U.S. Army cadets told not to use TikTok in uniform

U.S. Army cadets were this week instructed not to use China-owned social media app TikTok while representing the military, an Army spokeswoman said on Friday, amid concerns over the apps handling of user data.The directive comes after Chuck...

UPDATE 6-Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying, defends use of Giuliani

President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, saying Giulianis crime-fighti...

UPDATE 3-Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House. We have now liberated the Twitter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019