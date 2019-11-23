CORRECTED-Two dead, 9 missing as fishing boat sinks off Morocco

A boat capsized off the coast of Morocco's port of Tan Tan, 856 km (537 miles), south of capital Rabat, leaving two fishermen dead while at least nine others were still missing, the fisheries department said late on Friday.

The two bodies were found by two fishing boats as authorities continued to search for survivors, the department said in a statement. The boat had left Tan Tan port on Thursday in good conditions and did not issue any distress calls, it said.

