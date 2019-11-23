Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 bln cloud contract to Microsoft
Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon's award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp.
An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
