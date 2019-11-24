International Development News
Israel: Gantz calls on Netanyahu to resign, seeks support from Likud to form govt

Israel's Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday urged leaders of the premier's Likud party to join him in forming a government and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

Benny Gantz (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv[Israel], Nov 24: Israel's Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday urged leaders of the premier's Likud party to join him in forming a government and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. To end the political stalemate, Gantz offered a proposal to both Netanyahu and Likud party and said, "I will be prime minister for the first two years while Netanyahu can work on his legal issues and if he is acquitted, he can come back and be prime minister."

Gantz made the offer after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he is indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Blue and White has long said that it cannot be in a government led by Netanyahu while he faces criminal charges. "In light of the circumstances, I call to form a unity government that is as broad as possible under my leadership," The Jerusalem Post quoted Gantz as saying.

And if Netanyahu "is cleared of any wrongdoing he could return and become prime minister," Gantz added. Gantz said Netanyahu must "respect what most of the nation wants and resign from his role and fight to prove his innocence.

As of Saturday night, there were 18 days left for the Knesset to find a candidate for prime minister supported by a majority of MKs, or a fresh election will automatically be called. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz had earlier informed President Reuven Rivlin that he had failed to form a governing coalition. It came after neither of the two parties was able to secure a majority in the 120-member Knesset (Parliament) during the national polls held in September. (ANI)

