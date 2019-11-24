International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong: Voter turnout rate passes 2015 in local elections since protests began

Hongkongers have been heading to the polls since Sunday morning in one of the most closely watched district council elections since the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:16 IST
Hong Kong: Voter turnout rate passes 2015 in local elections since protests began
People line up to vote in district council elections in South Horizons in Hong Kong on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hongkongers have been heading to the polls since Sunday morning in one of the most closely watched district council elections since the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997. More than 720,000 people had cast their votes within three hours of polling stations opening for the district council elections, some having waited for more than an hour.

A record 4.1 million people are registered to vote and the turnout surpassed the 47 per cent figure of 2015 with 1.95 million people have already marked their ballot paper before 4 pm (local time), South China Morning Post reported. Today's election is the first public poll in the semi-autonomous region is one of the most closely watched district council elections since mass protests broke out nearly five months ago due to a rife between the city people and the China-backed government over a controversial extradition bill.

The election of 452 district councillors, who oversee everyday neighbourhood affairs, carries more significance than in most years. The results will be seen as a barometer of support for the anti-government protest movement now roiling the city and could exert more pressure on embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to find new ways to resolve the impasse. After voting at Raimondi College on Robinson Road, Lam said many Hongkongers hoped the calmness in the city over the last few days could continue after the polls.

"In recent days we have seen society returning to peace. Many residents expressed that they value this calm, on social media or other platforms," she said after voting. "I hope this stability over the last few days is not only for today's election, but I hope it means everyone does not want such chaos in Hong Kong, and we can leave these difficult times so that we can start afresh," Lam was quoted as saying.

More than 600 polling stations will remain open between 7.30 am and 10.30 pm (local time). A team of independent observers, invited by a group of pro-democracy protestors, also paid a visit to the various polling stations in the city to monitor the elections.

Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up in the city to ensure utmost safety and non-violence during the elections. The results of the local elections will have knock-on effects for the Legislative Council elections next year which draw candidates from among the successful district councillors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set 6 vehicles on fire

Six vehicles, including four tractors, one JCB machine and a motorcycle were allegedly set ablaze by Naxalites near Madonar village in Narayanpur district on Saturday. According to SP Mohit Garg, the vehicles were being used for the constru...

UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas in manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his Conservative Partys manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to get Brexit done. With les...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

Proximity to food joints puts children at higher risk of being obese: Study

Children who have got food joints near their schools or home get addicted to junk food, and such situations influence their eating habits, suggests a recent study conducted by researchers at NYU School of Medicine. The study was published i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019