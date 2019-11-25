International Development News
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 04:06 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 04:04 IST
Washington, Nov 25 (AP) Defence Secretary Mark Esper has fired the secretary of the Navy in connection with the controversy over a SEAL whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump. A Pentagon spokesman says in a statement that Esper has lost trust and confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer "regarding his lack of candour" over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says Spencer submitted his resignation at Esper's request. Esper has also recommended to Trump a replacement.

