REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS-ELECTION-ANALYSIS/

Fresh headache for China after Hong Kong democrats rout pro-Beijing candidates After months of sometimes-violent unrest in Hong Kong, an election with record turnout handed a big victory to pro-democracy local district council candidates, posing a new conundrum for Beijing and adding pressure on the city’s leader.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Champagne flows as landslide democratic win puts pressure on Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong’s democrats scored a landslide majority in district council elections, which saw a record turnout after six months of anti-government protests, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled city’s leader on Monday to listen to calls for democracy. U.S.

USA-MILITARY-SEALS/ U.S. Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy’s top civilian on Sunday over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq and later won the support of President Donald Trump. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG/

Media mogul Bloomberg enters U.S. presidential race, takes aim at Trump Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of America’s largest city, jumped into the race for the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination on Sunday as a moderate with deep pockets unabashedly aiming to beat fellow New Yorker Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

BUSINESS TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH/

LVMH aims to restore Tiffany's sparkle with $16.2 billion takeover Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has agreed to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet as the French luxury goods maker bets it can restore the iconic U.S. jeweler’s luster.

TESLA-TRUCK-ORDERS/ Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the electric carmaker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of its launch. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN-MUSIC/ Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award record

Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson’s all-time record, avoiding any direct mention of a bitter dispute with her old record company. SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/

K-pop star Koo Hara left 'pessimistic' note: police K-pop singer Koo Hara left a “pessimistic” note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-CFL-GREYCUP/

Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-TOMLIN-RUDOLPH-HODGE/ Tomlin mum on Steelers' starter after Rudolph benched

Head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say who the Steelers’ starting quarterback will be moving forward after Devlin “Duck” Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph in the second half on Sunday and rallied Pittsburgh to victory. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TSB-STRATEGY/

Britain's TSB to cut jobs and branches as new CEO takes charge Debbie Crosbie, the new Chief Executives of Spanish-owned British lender TSB, is expected to announce hundreds of job cuts and reductions in its branch networks as part of a strategy overhaul.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRADE/EU

EU lawmakers debate U.S. trade relations European Parliament to debate compensation for farmers hit by U.S. sanctions after WTO ruling on Airbus subsidies as well as a deal to allow U.S. to export more beef to Europe

25 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Rhode Island Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual dinner in Providence, R.I.

25 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT MEXICO-INFRASTRUCTURE/

Mexican president due to unveil initial infrastructure deal with private sector Mexico's president, together with business leaders, is expected to unveil an initial package of some 60 public works to be completed during the next year.

26 Nov COLOMBIA-COFFEE/

Colombian coffee farmers look ahead to 2020 after year of dismal prices Coffee farmers in Colombia, the world's largest producer of high-quality washed arabica beans, are looking ahead to 2020, as slight price improvements and a weak peso raise their income after a year of record-low futures.

26 Nov COLOMBIA-OIL/

Oil companies deposit initial bids in Colombia block auction Oil companies will submit their initial offers for 59 blocks in Colombia's ongoing crude contract auction.

26 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

VIETNAM-OPERATION BABYLIFT/REUNION (PIX) (TV) Mother and American daughter reunite after being separated during Operation Babylift in Vietnam 44 years ago

25 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GEORGIA-POLITICS/PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Opposition in Georgia plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi

Opposition in Georgia plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi demanding early parliamentary election 25 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/MARALAGO-CHINA (TV) Sentencing of Chinese national convicted in trespass at U.S. President Trump's Florida resort

A Chinese national heads to court to be sentenced for up to five years behind bars after she was convicted of lying to a federal officer and trespassing at U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida resort, sparking concerns that she could pose an intelligence threat. 25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-MCGAHN U.S. judge to rule on House subpoena for testimony from ex-White House lawyer McGahn

A federal judge in Washington has said she will rule by 5 pm ET on whether former White House Counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. 25 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK U.S. to file brief in criminal case against Turkey's Halkbank

U.S. prosecutors are due to file a brief in their case against Turkey's state-owned Halkbank on the issue of the Manhattan federal court's jurisdiction over the bank, which is accused of conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. 26 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-IRISHMAN/MAFIA (PIX) (TV)

From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving Stories about the mob have become offers that Hollywood can't seem to refuse. "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's new movie arriving on Netflix on Wednesday about the Bufalino crime family and famed union boss Jimmy Hoffa, marks the latest entry in a genre that has fascinated audiences and filmmakers for decades.

25 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-THANKSGIVING/TRAVEL

Will weather take a toll on Americans' holiday travel plans? What toll will the weather take on Americans' travel plans ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday?

25 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MUSK-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV) Pretrial hearing in 'pedo guy' defamation case against Elon Musk

Pretrial hearing as Elon Musk is expected to go on trial in a defamation case. British cave diver Vernon Unsworth accused the Tesla Inc chief executive of defaming him by branding him a "pedo guy," or pedophile, and child rapist, in comments on Twitter and an email to a BuzzFeed News reporter. Musk has said he did not intend to accuse Unsworth of pedophilia, or that his referring to Unsworth as a child rapist was false at the time he said it. Unsworth has denied the allegations. A trial before U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles is expected to last five (5) days. 25 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/GUARDS (PIX) (TV) Status hearing in case of indicted Epstein guards

A status hearing is scheduled in the criminal case charging two jail guards assigned to check on Jeffrey Epstein the night he hanged himself. The case is before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan. 25 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CANADA-QUEBEC/RELIGION Quebec court to hear appeal of religious symbols ban

A Quebec court of appeals will hear arguments to appeal the decision of a lower court not to stay the Canadian province's ban on religious symbols, while the constitutionality of the law is debated. 26 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SALTWATER FARMING (TV)

How growing crops in seawater could help prep for climate change An experimental farm in Scotland is preparing for the worst effects of climate change, growing crops in seawater to cope with coastal erosion and irregular rainfall.

26 Nov RELIGION

POPE-JAPAN/WITNESS (PIX) WITNESS: First-person account of Pope Francis's Japan visit

An account by Mayuko Baba of Reuters on her experience of Pope Francis's events in Tokyo, as well as encounter she had 20 years ago with Pope John Paul II. 26 Nov

POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 26 Nov

