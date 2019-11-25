International Development News
SDG 5: How everyday objects can help in women security? UN Women guides

On the occasion of the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’ on November 25, the United Nations has announced 16 days of awareness campaign to end violence against women based on 16 different themes.  

Image Credit: (@UN_Women)

Girls! your everybody objects can help in your security at the time of crisis. What you need to do is think differently on how to use to them. This is the message of UN Women, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality (SDG 6) and women's empowerment.

The international women body has also come up with a list of objects women and girls carry everyday which besides their prescribed use could also be used to keep vigil around them and assess the potential dangers. "To feel safe, women and girls have to look at everyday objects differently," said UN Women. The list contains ten very simple items which are normally carried or used by girls and women. They are key ring, compact mirror, head phone, mobile phones, sunglasses, handbags, shoes, pet dogs and a glass of fruit juice.

"Women sometimes use their compact mirror to scan things surroundings for anyone following them," said UN Women. Interestingly, for black sunglasses it says, "Women wear sunglasses not just for bright days, but also to avoid unwanted eye contact with men,". The agency has also issued a detailed guideline for almost all the issues related to women from consensual sex to wardrobe to misogynistic language to domestic violence and rape etc. Gender Equality has been adopted as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 in the SDG 2030.

The data released by the United Nations show that women are facing violence in developed as well as developing countries and even the legislators are not spared. "82 per cent of women parliamentarians in a recent study, reported having experienced remarks, gestures, threats, or sexist comments while serving – most often via social media," said UN in a press statement. According to the UN Women, about 70 percent women in United States had experienced violence of one kind or the other. "Multi-country investigations by WHO show that 65 per cent women in some parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and around 40 per cent of women in South Asia and Andean parts of Latin America had faced violence by their partners," added the statement. The percentage of women experienced intimae partner violence in East Asia and Western Europe were 16 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

