13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision: Elysee

  • PTI
  • Paris
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:32 IST
Thirteen soldiers from France's anti-terrorist Barkhane force in Mali were killed after two helicopters collided during an operation in the country's north, the French presidency said Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening while the forces were engaging jihadist fighters who have staged a series of deadly strikes in northern Mali in recent weeks, the Elysee Palace said.

