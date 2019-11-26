Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Bosnia

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Bosnia on Tuesday with an epicenter 75 kms (45 miles) south of Bosnian capital Sarajevo, just hours after the strongest tremor in decades rocked Albania, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

At least seven people died in the quake that hit Albania's capital Tirana and the surrounding region, causing buildings to collapse and burying residents under rubble.

