France will not be deterred in fight against terrorism - defence minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:04 IST
France will not turn its back on the fight against terrorism after thirteen French soldiers were killed during a combat operation in Mali, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday. "We receive valuable support from our European allies and join forces to protect Europe from the scourge of terrorism", Parly told a press conference.

"We stand tall, united, resilient. It is this solidarity which strengthens us, which allows us to continue the fight," the minister added. The French soldiers were killed as they swooped in at nightfall to support ground forces engaged in combat with Islamist militants. It was the biggest loss of French troops in a single day since an attack in Beirut 36 years ago when 58 soldiers died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

