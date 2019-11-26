International Development News
Female Pakistan journalist shot dead by her husband for not quitting job

  Lahore
  Updated: 26-11-2019 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old female Pakistani journalist was killed here on Monday allegedly by her husband, also a scribe, for not quitting her job. The couple got married seven months ago but then the relations turned sour soon, according to an FIR.

Urooj Iqbal was associated with an Urdu daily and was entering her office situated in Qila Gujjar Singh in central Lahore when her husband Dilawar Ali shot her in the head, leaving her dead, Dost Mohammad, a senior police officer said. Though Urooj was taken to hospital, it was too late.

"We have registered an FIR against the victim's husband working in another Urdu daily, on the complaint of Urooj's brother Yasir Iqbal," Muhammad said. In the FIR, Iqbal said her sister had a love marriage with Ali seven months ago but soon after their relation turned sour over various domestic issues, including Ali's repeated demand of quitting her job.

He said that Ali used to torture Urooj over the issue and recently had got a complaint lodged against Ali. However, no action was taken by the police, he said.

Urooj, a crime reporter, was living in a room adjacent to the newspaper office in the same building after her relationship with her husband deteriorated. Police said it has obtained the CCTV footage and had sent it for forensic analysis.

