International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:16 IST
UPDATE 5-French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thirteen French soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunted in the dark for Islamist militants, highlighting the human cost to France of leading efforts to clear insurgents from the region. It was the biggest loss of French troops in a single day since an attack in Beirut 36 years ago when 58 soldiers died.

The ground commandos had been tracking the band of militants through harsh terrain for several days before making contact on Monday. As night fell, an intense gun-fight erupted and aerial reinforcements were called in to pursue the militant fighters. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "deep sadness" at the loss as his government said it would not back down in its fight against terrorism.

France, the former colonial power in the region, first intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive out militants who had occupied the north. It still has a 4,500-strong Barkhane force countering insurgencies in the wider region. Rather than stabilizing, security has progressively worsened in the West African Sahel, an arid region that lies just below the Sahara desert.

Islamist militants with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have strengthened their foothold, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking ethnic violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso. In a message of condolence to Macron, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said the French soldiers "died for Mali, they died for the Sahel, they died for freedom".

Lawmakers in France's National Assembly held a minute's silence. FRANCE BEARS BRUNT

The collision between a Tiger attack helicopter and a Cougar multipurpose helicopter occurred shortly after darkness had descended over the barren region where Islamic State is active, Armies Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre told a joint news conference with the armed forces minister. Two explosions were heard and the aircraft hit the ground a short distance apart. There were no survivors.

Monday's deaths bring the number of French soldiers killed in combat in the Sahel region from 2013 to 38, officials said. More than 200 soldiers from regional nations and international peacekeepers have been killed since September in Mali alone, with dozens more killed in Burkina Faso.

Along with the troops France maintains in the Sahel, some European countries and the United States have provided logistical support, trainers and some special forces. A separate regional force, the G5 Sahel, made up of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania, remains perennially underfunded and hobbled by poor coordination three years after its launch.

Bastien Lachaud, a member of the French parliament's defense committee from the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, told Reuters it was time to plot an exit from the Sahel. Paris has complained it is taking the brunt of ground operations and urged European partners to do more. But on Tuesday, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said support from European allies was valuable.

"We stand tall, united, resilient," Parly told the news conference. "It is this solidarity which strengthens us, which allows us to continue the fight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Some people cannot accept transparency: PM's dig at Oppn on electoral bonds

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some people have issues with anything that is undertaken to ensure transparency and these days electoral bonds have become their favourite topic. Modis remar...

Constitution is the "binding glue" that holds the nation together: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the binding glue that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in ...

Consider pleas of liquor license-holders on state roads: HC to excise department

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court directed the state excise department to consider grievances of liquor license-holders with vends situated on state roads. The Supreme Court in an order on December 15, 2016, had banned liquor vends with...

Goair flight makes emerencgy landing soon after takeoff

An engine issue forced a Lucknow-bound Goair flight from the city to make an emergency landing shortly after the takeoff, an airport official said on Tuesday evening. The glitch-hit Airbus A320 plane, however, landed safely, the official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019