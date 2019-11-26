International Development News
Development News Edition

"When will the bloodshed stop?" - notes and prayers on Iraq's Wall of Wishes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:24 IST
"When will the bloodshed stop?" - notes and prayers on Iraq's Wall of Wishes
Image Credit: Flickr

The small white post-it note was stuck to the wall amid thousands of other sticky squares, each bearing a wish, a comment or a prayer for the future of Iraq. "When will the bloodshed stop in my country?" someone had written in neat Arabic script.

Just off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, ground zero for a protest movement that remains unbowed despite the deaths of hundreds of demonstrators in a government crackdown, protesters have set up a "wall of wishes". "I wrote: 'I used to hate Iraq before October 25, now I'm proud of it'," said Fatima Awad, 16, naming the date last month when protesters first tried to storm the Green Zone of government buildings on the opposite side of the bridge across the Tigris that leads from the square.

"Before, we did not have a future, and no one would protest because everyone was scared. Now, we're all gathered at Tahrir Square," she said. The anti-government protesters accuse the government of corruption and squandering the national wealth. At least 339 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in October. Most of the victims have been unarmed protesters shot with live ammunition.

A note on the wall says simply: "We want the government to change." One note calls for the execution of a hated politician; in another, a young man says he wants to finish his sports college. Activists set up the wall at an abandoned public bathroom. They now plan to compile the wishes in a book.

"We formed a team with a group of youth and we worked with the spirit of one team, as active as bees in a beehive," said Sattar Judeh, a writer who helped set up the wall. "It was the activity that the people liked the most and interacted with the most: the Wall of Wishes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

France and Germany propose EU overhaul after Brexit upheaval

France and Germany put aside bilateral tensions on Tuesday to call for an overhaul of the EU, which has been buffeted over the past decade by a euro zone debt crisis, an influx of migrants and refugees, rising eurosceptic populism and Brexi...

CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a new scheme to pay Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for procuring paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering to the discussions on the demand propos...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019