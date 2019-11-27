Japan and S.Korea scramble planes to shadow Russian bombers - agencies
Japan and South Korea scrambled jets to shadow two Russian strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.
"At certain stages of the route, Tu-95MS were accompanied by a couple of F-15 and F-16 fighters (South Korean Air Force) and F-2 (Japanese Air Force)," TASS cited the ministry as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
