REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong university siege winds down as hunt for protesters comes up empty As the final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding in Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University came up empty on Wednesday, academic authorities prepared for the clean-up following a near two-week siege of the campus by riot police.

USA-MEXICO-CARTELS/ Trump says U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups for their role in trafficking narcotics and people, prompting a speedy request for talks by Mexico. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-POLL/ Net support for impeachment grew steadily during U.S. congressional hearings, poll shows

Public support for impeaching President Donald Trump has tracked steadily higher over the past few weeks while a U.S. House of Representatives committee held a series of televised impeachment hearings, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday. INSYS-OPIOIDS/

Judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, executives A federal judge on Tuesday partially overturned the convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and three former executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, but declined to disturb the remainder of the jury’s verdict.

BUSINESS BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: China's ByteDance moves to ringfence its TikTok app amid U.S. probe - sources ByteDance has stepped up efforts to separate its social media app TikTok from much of its Chinese operations, amid a U.S. national security panel’s inquiry into the safety of the personal data it handles, people familiar with the matter said.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO-ADIA/ Abu Dhabi, Kuwait sovereign funds plan investment in Aramco IPO: sources

The sovereign wealth funds of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait plan to invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, which is relying mainly on Saudi and Gulf investors to raise up to $25.6 billion, sources familiar with the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ELECTION-STORMZY/ Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy’s criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-VOGT/ Reports: D-backs agree to sign C Vogt to one-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to sign two-time All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to a one-year, $3 million contract with a vesting option for 2021, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-KREMLIN/

Russia, facing possible Olympic ban, pledges to work with anti-doping authorities Russia will fully cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and international sports authorities after a WADA committee recommended imposing a four-year Olympic ban on the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX) Turkey's central bank chief discusses economy, policy

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal gives a speech two weeks ahead of an expected rate cut that would extend an aggressive easing cycle that began in July. He will address an event hosted by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). 27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV) Nigerian court to hear case of 57 men charged under homosexuality law

A court in Nigeria is set to hear charges brought against 57 men under a law that criminalises public displays of affection by same-sex couples. It could serve as a test case for use of the law, which carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison. 27 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington. 27 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MEXICO-SLIM/ Tycoon Carlos Slim gives news conference

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim gives news conference at engineering event in Mexico City. 27 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK car production figures published

Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said. 28 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ Lufthansa, cabin crew union expected to give update on talks

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa and flight attendants’ union UFO are expected to give an update on their discussions, which have the aim of entering formal arbitration talks after UFO staged a two-day strike earlier this month. 28 Nov

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth. 28 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NATO-AIRCRAFT/ (PIX) (TV)

NATO to sign $1 bln contract to modernise its fleet of surveillance aircraft NATO and the Boeing Company sign a $1 billion contract on upgrades to the alliance’s fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes. With the modernisation, the Boeing-made AWACS planes, introduced in 1982, will be able to fly until 2035. Their job is to detect enemy missiles and aircraft threatening NATO airspace.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT WARCRIMES-CONGO/BEMBA (TV)

Appeals ruling in witness tampering case against Congolese politician Bemba Appeals judges render their decision in the witness tampering case against Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba, who has already been acquitted of war crimes. In September 2018, the International Criminal Court fined Bemba 300,000 euros ($350,730) and sentenced him to 12 months for witness tampering, but his jail term was reduced to zero due to time served.

27 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/

Brazil top court debates prosecutors access to tax, financial data Brazil's Supreme Court debates whether police and prosecutors can have access to secret tax and financial information without a court order, a ruling that can weigh on a suspended investigation into the president's son Flavio Bolsonaro and affect the country's transparency evaluation and membership bid at the OECD.

27 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL

Polling firm YouGov to publish UK parliament seat prediction poll Market research firm YouGov is due to publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britain's Dec. 12 election. The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll will be published first by The Times newspaper.

27 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT TAIWAN-CHINA/ (TV)

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reports to parliament about anti-infiltration law initiative Mainland Affairs council spokesman, Chiu Chui-Cheng, reports to Taiwan's parliament in an open hearing regarding an anti-infiltration law initiative, which the ruling party is seeking to push ahead with after new allegations of Chinese meddling in Taiwan politics.

28 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT BRITAIN-BODIES/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Funeral for first 16 Vietnamese found dead in UK truck Families hold funerals for the 16 Vietnamese found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck after being smuggled into Britain last month. The 16 bodies are the first to be repatriated to Vietnam.

28 Nov PAKISTAN-IRAQ/TREES (PIX) (TV)

Pakistani man donates trees for Iraq A Pakistani man donates 48,000 young trees to be planted along the 80 kilometre stretch of road between Najaf and Karbala in Iraq to provide shades for millions of Shi’ite pilgrims who walk every year on Arbaeen to mark the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

28 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/WIKIPEDIA (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How Hong Kong's keyboard warriors have besieged Wikipedia Beyond Hong Kong's tear gas-drenched streets and shattered universities, another battle has been raging over the city's depiction online on the crowd-sourced internet encyclopedia, Wikipedia. As anti-government demonstrations have intensified, articles on subjects from Hong Kong's leadership to its police force have been ceaselessly rewritten for months on the website, used by millions everyday to check facts and untangle complex issues. An interactive graphic and story outlines these findings.

28 Nov GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX)

German Social Democrats to choose new leader Preview for German Social Democrats (SPD) leadership vote. The result, to be announced on Saturday, could determine the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.

28 Nov ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UNRWA-REFUGEES (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - UNRWA a state within states At the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is UNRWA, a United Nations agency, employing tens of thousands of people looking after five million Palestinian refugees. Using images of refugees in the 1940s and 1950s as a starting point, photographers in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories, Lebanon and Jordan, visited the same scenes to document the people that UNWRA still supports today.

28 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ANNAWINTOUR/ (TV) Anna Wintour of style bible Vogue speaks to Reuters

Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine, speaks to Reuters on the sidelines of the Vogue Changemakers event in Athens. 27 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SAFRICA-DROUGHT (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's Karoo drills and prays as climate change dries up taps The worst drought in a century has drastically dried up water supplies in several towns in South Africa's Karoo region, and residents are being forced to take desperate measures seek water to drink and wash. The bleak choices they are having to make are the sort other parts of a rapidly warming planet could soon be facing.

28 Nov HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens

28 Nov

