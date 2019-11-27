International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope names new financial regulator following police raid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:51 IST
Pope names new financial regulator following police raid
Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed Carmelo Barbagallo, a senior official at the Bank of Italy, to be the new head of the Vatican's financial regulator.

Barbagallo succeeds Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart, who left the post last week in the aftermath of police raids on Oct. 1 at the offices of the Financial Information Authority (AIF) as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

WeWork's ill-fated IPO shows market discipline - Oaktree's Marks

WeWorks failure to go public and this years disappointing tech IPOs in the United States are a positive sign of market discipline and investor vigilance, Oaktree Capitals billionaire co-chairman Howard Marks said. WeWork abandoned plans for...

Kinetic Green partners with Autoline Ind to develop e-cycles

Pune-based electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green said it has signed a pact with auto component maker Autoline Industries for joint development and marketing of e-cycles. Under the alliance, Autoline will undertake the development of the ele...

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019