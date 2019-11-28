International Development News
Development News Edition

Nigeria meets with West African neighbours on border closure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 02:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 02:09 IST
Nigeria meets with West African neighbours on border closure
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nigeria met with its West African neighbours on Tuesday over its land border closure, with the African giant insisting on levying duties on goods transiting to its country through neighbouring nations to curb smuggling.

"Tuesday, there was a meeting between ... the comptrollers of customs of all the three countries involved. We have not reached any agreement ... but our insistence is that we must all respect the ECOWAS protocol on transit goods," Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters in Abuja. Mohammed said the protocol on duty payment for transit goods has not been followed to the detriment of local manufacturers.

He said the government was putting in place checks to ensure that Nigeria's economy will not be overrun as a result of a free trade agreement it signed this year. Nigeria plans to keep its land borders closed until at least January. In July, Nigeria signed up to an African Continental Free Trade Area, a project to create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc, despite fears that Nigeria could be flooded with cheap goods from competitive neighbours.

Since taking office in 2015, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced policies aimed at curbing imports and smuggling, to boost local manufacturing. Buhari has also been trying to boost revenues after a 2016 recession slashed income. "We cannot continue to subsidize the rest of West Africa," Mohammed said, adding that Nigeria has been able to save around 30% from its fuel consumption as a result of the border closure.

Some 10-20% of Nigerian fuel is smuggled to neighbouring countries as gasoline is heavily subsidised in the country and prices are higher in neighbouring countries. Mohammed said import duty collection has grown by 15% since the closure, three months ago, noting that the number of weapons smuggled into the country has also reduced.

Nigeria, Benin and Niger agreed this month to set up a joint border patrol force to tackle smuggling. The countries planned to hold their first meeting in Abuja this week. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said he would advise the Nigerian government to maintain the border closure in the interests of boosting economic output, which has been recovering relatively slowly in the non-oil sector.

Emefiele said the impact of the closures on prices was "reactionary and temporary" and that the medium-term benefits of the government's decision outweighed the short-term costs, after inflation soared to a 17-month high last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi protesters torch Iran consulate amid deadly protests

Iraqi protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday in a dramatic escalation of anti-government demonstrations that have left more than 350 people dead. Tall flames and thick clouds of smoke rose from the e...

Lions' Driskel (hamstring) questionable to face Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel was listed as questionable for Thursdays game against the visiting Chicago Bears. Driskel, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in Wednesdays practice.The 26-year-old has thrown...

Celtics G Walker ready to move on from 'scary moment'

Kemba Walker is moving on from the scary neck injury he suffered in Denver last Friday and is slated to return to the court when the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Walker sidestepped a serious injury after being s...

Health News Roundup: Zimbabwe senior doctors stop work as public hospital strike spreads; Judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, executives

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Drug-resistant staph spreads easily in householdsReuters Health - The superbug MRSA methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus can spread easily from people to household pets, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019