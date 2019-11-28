Thousands in funeral procession defy curfew in south Iraq: AFP

Nasiriyah (Iraq), Nov 28 (AFP) Thousands of Iraqis marched in a funeral procession Thursday in the restive southern city of Nasiriyah, AFP's correspondent said, defying a curfew imposed earlier to mourn victims of the crackdown.

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 180 wounded in the city, where security forces have cleared a demonstration with live fire, medics said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)