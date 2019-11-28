Islamic State says it caused French army helicopter collision in Mali
Islamic State said on Thursday that it's West African branch had caused a helicopter collision in Mali in which 13 French soldiers were killed this week, but it did not provide any evidence for its claim, the SITE intelligence group reported.
The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) said the helicopters collided after one of them retreated under fire from ISWAP fighters, according to a statement shared by U.S.-based SITE, which monitors jihadist websites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
