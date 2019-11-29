International Development News
Development News Edition

Three giraffes die in blaze at US safari park

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:15 IST
Three giraffes die in blaze at US safari park

Chicago, Nov 29 (AFP) A fire tore through a barn in a safari park in the US state of Ohio Thursday night, killing several animals including three giraffes, according to park officials and local media. Video carried by NBC news showed two giraffes cantering back and forth in their pen as the flames billowed against the night sky in the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, near the southern shore of Lake Erie.

Local ABC affiliate WTV13 said 10 animals were believed to have been killed in the blaze, including three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok. Springboks and bongos are species of antelope.

A zebra and a giraffe escaped the flames and were secured by park officials, local newspaper the Toledo Blade said. In a statement posted on its Facebook page the park said it was "devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire... the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals."

"The animals lost in this tragedy were part of our African Safari family, and the Park will be closed on Friday as we mourn their loss." No humans were injured in the blaze, it said, adding an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Cong criticise Odisha govt for clean chit to minister

Opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday criticised the Odisha government for its clean chit to state Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi, who allegedly took two female friends along during his official trip to Hyderabad last month. Demanding ...

Lux Industries pares stake in company that partners with Virat

Hosiery major Lux Industries has said its stake in Artimas Fashions Private Limited AFPL which is the licensee of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohlis innerwear brand, was reduced from 100 per cent to 50.87 per cent. The hosiery manufacture...

Mamata humiliating me on every occasion; belittles her stature

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for humiliating him on every occasion and not briefing him regularly. This will only bel...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office. Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019