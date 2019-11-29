One killed in Iraq's Nasiriyah, sending protest toll over 400: medics

Nasiriyah (Iraq), Nov 29 (AFP) A protester was shot dead in Iraq's Nasiriyah in clashes with police on Friday, medics told AFP, a day after a bloody crackdown on anti-government rallies in the restive southern city.

Medics said two protesters wounded on Thursday also died overnight, bringing the death toll from nearly two months of demonstrations to over 400, according to an AFP tally.(AFP) RUP

