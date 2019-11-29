UK police cordons off London Bridge after an 'incident'

UK police on Friday cordoned off the iconic London Bridge following what is being described as an "incident". The details remain unclear but some reports indicate that shots were heard being fired in the area.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," the Scotland Yard said in a statement. "If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground," the statement added.

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)