Russia's Novak says gas talks with Ukraine possible next week - TASS
Russia and Ukraine may hold a new round of talks on gas supplies and transit next week, the TASS news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.
Novak also said the timing of the contract signing depended on Ukraine which has yet to carry out the certification of a new operator of the gas transport system, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
