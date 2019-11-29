International Development News
Islamic Jihad militant dies after Gaza flare-up

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories), Nov 29 (AFP) An Islamic Jihad fighter on Friday died of injuries sustained two weeks ago during a flare-up with Israel, the militant group and the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said. Raid al-Sarsawi, 30, was wounded in an Israeli air strike on November 13, the Palestinian health ministry said. Islamic Jihad's military wing said he had been wounded in a strike in Shajaiyeh, east of Gaza City.

His death brings to 36 the number of Palestinians killed in the two-day flare up sparked on November 12 when Israel assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip. No Israelis died. Over two days the Islamist group fired around 450 rockets towards Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system, according to the army. Israel struck dozens of targets in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad has pledged to avenge Sarsawi's death and those of others killed. (AFP) IND IND

