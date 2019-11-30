International Development News
Motor racing-F1 fragrance deal has whiff of burning rubber

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 02:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 02:49 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One fans hooked on the sights and sounds of grand prix racing will soon be able to splash on some smells as well with a range of perfumes hinting at burning rubber and wet asphalt. Formula One and Designer Parfums announced at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday the launch of five luxury fragrances to go on sale next April.

The perfume makers said on their website http://www.designerparfums.com that the collection was "inspired by the excitement, passion, technology and dynamism of Formula One". The description of one of the fragrances suggested: "a novel twist on leather, with inimitable accords of burning rubber and rain on salty asphalt."

The perfumes will cost $250, with limited edition 3D printed containers by designer Ross Lovegrove on sale for as much as $10,000. "The unique fragrances and bespoke F1 inspired bottles embody the dynamic qualities of the sport," said Formula One's marketing and communications director Ellie Norman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

