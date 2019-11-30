International Development News
Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore's request

Facebook issued its first correction notice on a user's post at the request of the Singapore government on Saturday, according to the notice seen by Reuters. The government said on Friday that it ordered Facebook to publish a correction on a user's social media post under a new "fake news" law, raising fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content.

"Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information," the notice said. The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

