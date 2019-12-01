International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi MPs to vote on premier's resignation; 1 protester dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:33 IST
Iraqi MPs to vote on premier's resignation; 1 protester dead

Baghdad, Dec 1 (AP) Iraqi officials say one anti-government protester was shot dead by security forces in Baghdad amid ongoing violence ahead of a highly anticipated parliament session expected to formally accept Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi's resignation. Speaking on condition of anonymity, security and medical officials say one protester was killed and ten wounded in Baghdad's historic Rasheed Street, when security forces fired live ammunition to prevent crowds from breaching concrete barriers near the Ahrar bridge that leads to Iraq's parliament and other government buildings.

Protesters continued to close roads in mass demonstrations in southern Iraq. Anti-government demonstrators, including students and teachers, also took to the streets in the southern oil-rich city of Basra early morning Sunday. They donned black clothes to mourn protesters killed in Najaf and Dhi Qar provinces in recent days. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nana Patole of Cong elected Speaker as BJP withdraws candidate

Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole was on Sunday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after the BJP withdrew its candidate Kisan Kathore. Pro-tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil made the announcement in the Assemb...

Vet rape case: Legal opinion sought to book outlet that sold petrol in bottle

Police are seeking legal opinion on whether a case should be filed against the employees of a fuel outlet for selling petrol in a bottle to the four accused in the case relating to rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor near here. A 2...

Swedish biz delegation to focus on investment, employment opportunities during India visit

A high-level delegation comprising of over 100 business leaders from Swedish companies like ABB, Ikea, Ericsson and Volvo is accompanying the King and Queen of Sweden during their six-day official visit to India beginning Sunday. Giving det...

131 stolen mobile phones recovered, seven members of gang held

Seven members of a gang were arrested here on Sunday and 131 mobile phones and an iPad, collectively worth over Rs 11 lakh, which were either stolen or snatched from people, were recovered from them, police said. The phones were stolensnat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019