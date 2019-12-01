International Development News
Development News Edition

Dad of London Bridge victim says son was 'beautiful spirit'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:58 IST
Dad of London Bridge victim says son was 'beautiful spirit'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The first victim of the London Bridge terror attack to be named has been praised by his father as "a beautiful spirit". Jack Merritt, 25, was one of two people stabbed to death by Usman Khan during the convicted terrorist's rampage on Friday.

Khan, 28, was shot dead on the bridge while wearing a fake explosives vest by police. Merritt, a course coordinator at Cambridge University's criminology institute, was killed as he helped host an event near London Bridge to mark five years of a prisoner rehabilitation program.

It was targeted by Khan, a former participant, who arrived armed with two knives. "I am sad beyond words to report that a course coordinator, Jack Merritt, was killed," Stephen Toope, Cambridge University vice-chancellor, said in a statement.

"Our University condemns this abhorrent and senseless act of terror." He added a woman also killed in the stabbing spree who has yet to be named was a former student, while one of three people injured was a member of its staff.

Merritt was reportedly a Cambridge University graduate who was working for its "Learning Together" initiative run by the Department of Criminology to promote prison-based education. "He was an exceptional young man, and I'm only finding out the half of it now he's gone," David Merritt, the victim's father, said in a series of messages on Twitter.

"I talked often with Jack about Learning Together & I was inspired by the stories he told me," he added. Khan had participated in the program while serving some of his 16-year sentences for terrorism offenses at Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

He was conditionally released from jail last December under so-called licensing conditions after serving around half of his jail term. That has caused a political storm in Britain, which is in the grip of election campaigning ahead of voting on December 12.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- whose Conservatives have been in power for nearly a decade -- is now vowing to end the practice and stiffen sentences. David Merritt has criticized that response, writing in one social media message: "We don't need knee-jerk reactions."

In another post subsequently deleted, he said his son "would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily." It also described him as "a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Comoros seeks $4.6 in investment to climb out of poverty

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said he is looking to raise 4.2 billion euros 4.63 billion at an investment conference this week as he seeks to consolidate political stability and improve the economy ahead of elections next year.The India...

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019