Kabul: 2 killed, 3 injured after gunmen open fire on Afghan Army vehicle

Atleast two persons have been killed and three others suffered injuries after gunmen attack an Afghan security forces vehicle in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul on Monday, the government confirmed. Gunmen opened fire at the security vehicle and fled from the area, reported Tolo News.

The police is investigating the incident. No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

