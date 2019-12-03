South African Airways lost over 5 bln rand in 2018/19 - presentation

Struggling state-owned South African Airways made a loss of more than 5 billion rands ($340 million) in the year to the end of March 2019, and SAA presentation sent to a parliamentary committee and seen by Reuters showed.

SAA had not previously disclosed its financial results for the year ending in March 2019. SAA's spokesman Tlali Tlali asked for questions to be submitted by email.

