Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia refused Dutch request to hand over MH17 suspect -Netherlands

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dutch
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:25 IST
Russia refused Dutch request to hand over MH17 suspect -Netherlands
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia has refused a Dutch request to hand over a suspect in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in violation of European law, prosecutors said on Monday. Volodymyr Tsemakh, a Ukrainian national, had been identified as a suspect by the Netherlands, which is leading an investigation into the disaster on July 17, 2014 which killed all 298 people onboard. Two-thirds of the passengers were Dutch.

MH17 was shot out of the sky over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Investigators say the missile that hit the airline came from a launcher transported from a Russian military base in Kursk, just across the border. Moscow denies wrongdoing.

Tsemakh is sought by the Netherlands as a suspect, but is not among four men - three Russians and a Ukrainian - who will go on trial in absentia in a Dutch court in March for murder over the downing of the aircraft. "The Public Prosecution Service has concluded that Russia willingly allowed Mr Tsemakh to leave the Russian Federation and refused to execute the Dutch request. While under the European Convention on Extradition, it was obliged to do so," the prosecution service said in a statement.

Russia does not extradite its own citizens, but Dutch prosecutors said there was no impediment in this case because Tsemakh is a Ukranian citizen. Dutch prosecutors have not yet determined whether or not to prosecute Tsemakh.

Tsemakh, whom Ukraine's security service has identified as a former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, was transferred to Russia in an exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev in September. Dutch prosecutors said they had asked Moscow to arrest Tsemakh and hand him over to the Netherlands for questioning, but received a notice on Nov. 19 that Russia could not comply because his whereabouts were unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting ...

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the states 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan ge...

US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

Washington, Dec 3 AFP The United States has urged Iraq to probe the abhorrent killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasir...

UPDATE 1-Canadian provincial leaders seek more money for healthcare and struggling oil patch

The leaders of Canadas provincial and territorial governments showed a united front on Monday in demanding more money from the federal government for healthcare and for provinces facing economic hard times. The 13 premiers - who have divers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019