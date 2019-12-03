Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Government in Libya's capital condemns deadly air strikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Government in Libya's capital condemns deadly air strikes
Image Credit: Pixabay

Libya's internationally recognized government on Monday condemned airstrikes in the capital Tripoli and the southern desert which it said had caused civilian casualties, most of them women and children.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed its eastern-based rivals for the strikes. It did not say how many people had been killed and injured, but military forces aligned with the GNA said 14 people had died. The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) denied carrying out the strikes, blaming instead "indiscriminate bombardment" by their opponents.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in an air campaign as the LNA presses its military offensive on the outskirts of Tripoli and seeks to retain control over desert areas in the south. Libya has been divided since 2014 between shifting rival political and military factions based in Tripoli and the east. The LNA has been waging a military campaign since early April to try to take control of Tripoli.

The strikes hit Al-Sawani, south-west of central Tripoli on Sunday, and Umm al-Aranib town, about 765km (475 miles) away, late last week. Emergency workers confirmed that three children had been killed and a fourth child injured in the strike in Al-Sawani, which they said damaged some houses and vehicles.

In Umm al-Aranib locals protested against the strikes on Monday, burning tires in the street and closing some schools and roads, residents said. After the LNA's offensive in April quickly stalled, both sides became increasingly dependent on airstrikes carried out with foreign support by fighter jets and drones.

The United Nations Libya mission, UNSMIL, said in a statement sent to Reuters that it was "following with great concern the intensification of airstrikes in civilian areas in the past few days". "UNSMIL stresses that indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian and human rights," it said.

Umm al-Aranib is about 275km directly east of El Feel oilfield, where GNA-aligned forces briefly took control last week before being beaten back by airstrikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests

Clashes erupted on Monday between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said. Protests beg...

US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

The United States has urged Iraq to probe the abhorrent killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasiriyah was shocking and ...

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting ...

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the states 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019