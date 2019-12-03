Left Menu
Apparent smoke grenade blast at Jakarta park injured two -police

  Jakarta
  Updated: 03-12-2019 08:22 IST
An explosion on Tuesday in Indonesia's National Monument park that injured two military personnel appeared to have been caused by a smoke grenade, Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono told a televised news conference.

The two injured officers were doing exercises in the park at the time, Jakarta military chief Eko Margiyono added.

Asked if the blast was the result of an attack, Pramono responded, "We haven't concluded so, because we're still investigating."

