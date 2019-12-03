Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth of Karakoram University stage protest against Pak, demand more varsities

Students of Karakoram International University in Gilgit held protests against Islamabad, accusing the establishment of systematically depriving them of seeking higher education.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:04 IST
Youth of Karakoram University stage protest against Pak, demand more varsities
Students of Karakoram International University in Gilgit have staged demonstrations against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Students of Karakoram International University in Gilgit held protests against Islamabad, accusing the establishment of systematically depriving them of seeking higher education. A disgruntled leader of the student's union of the University said, "Pakistan is playing with our youths. It wants to turn them into slaves. It wants mentally weak people. I have come from Karakoram University to tell you that they are trying to brand the NSF (National Students Federation) as an anti-state element."

"Students are scared. Trust me! Their lips are sealed. They are terrified of the consequences that their participation in the protests will have. What could be sadder than the fact that the state is hell-bent on silencing the youth, considered to be the backbone of society?" the student leader stressed while hoping that voices may now shake up Islamabad from its decades-old slumber. The entire region of Gilgit Baltistan with a population of more than 3 million just has only one university, and to make matters even worse, the institution does not have professional programmes, along with an inadequate number of professors.

Amid such scenario, the students who want to pursue professional programmes, including engineering and medicine, are left with no second choice other than heading to Pakistani cities for higher studies. The students also blamed the administration for turning a blind eye to the call for setting up more educational institutions and increasing the number of seats in the varsity.

"Gilgit Baltistan is least developed when it comes to education. There is only one university in the region. Many educated youths from our area are not even given chances to get enrolled in universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. At least, one engineering and another medical university should be set up here," said another student participating in the protest. Despite repeated pleas and demands, the administration of the region, which largely operates at the commands of Islamabad, has been apathetic to the crisis, the students stated.

However, such a state of affairs is not only limited to the education sector. The people of Gilgit Baltistan experience discrimination in almost all spheres of their lives. Either it is civil liberties, quality of life or voting rights, the people here have been granted almost nothing by the Pakistan establishment - the occupier and self-proclaimed protector of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS, ICMR working on technique for postmortem without

Delhis AIIMS and Indian Council of Medical Research are jointly working on a technique for postmortem without dissecting the body and it is likely to be functional within the next six months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Rajya Sabh...

Bodies of two teenage sisters fished out of river in UP's Pratapgarh

The bodies of two girls were fished out of a river in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said, Their bodies were spotted in Sai river in Deum vill...

Priyanka Gandhi security breach: 'CRPF, Delhi Police misjudged intruders' vehicle as Rahul Gandhi's car'

Security agencies deployed to give protection to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mistook the unknown vehicle as the car of ex-Congress President and Priyankas brother Rahul Gandhi. Sources in Delhi Police, as well as CRPF, ...

US diplomat calls for 'decisive action' in Afghan alleged abuse ring

Afghan authorities must take decisive action following reports of an alleged pedophile ring operating in schools in eastern Afghanistan, a senior US diplomat said Tuesday. The comments by Alice Wells, US assistant secretary of state for Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019